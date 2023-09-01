*Above video is a previous story about a new rollercoaster at Cedar Point*

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Sandusky police on Monday arrested five men who they said climbed a fence to get into Cedar Point.

Police said the men climbed the fence near the Corkscrew and Super Himalaya. A ride worker notified officers patrolling the sprawling amusement park, police said.

After looking at surveillance video and going by the worker’s detailed description, Sandusky police found and arrested all of the suspects, according to the report.

All five men live at the same residence in Port Clinton and work at a local farm market, according to police.

Police said two of the men were charged with criminal trespass and falsification for buying tickets to the park after they climbed the fence. Three others were charged with criminal trespass.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Raimbek Kireyev, 18-year-old Yerassyl Turysbek, 21-year-old Almat Begaidarov, 20-year-old Ulystan Karrayev and 20-year-old Daniyar Shankiyev.

All five men were arrested then released. They’re due in court on the misdemeanor charges next week, according to police.

Some of the men said they’re from Kazakhstan and are in the U.S. on work visas, according to police.