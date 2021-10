EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police arrested a person of interest in a murder in East Cleveland Wednesday.

Police responded to a home on Throckley Ave. with a warrant.

Officers took John Jordon III into custody.

John Jordon III, Courtesy: East Cleveland Police Department

He’s been named a person of interest in the death of 32-year-old Chanika Clark of Maple Heights.

She was shot in East Cleveland on October 12 and died at the hospital.

Police arrested another person at the home they say was housing Jordon.