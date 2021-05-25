Police called when drink reportedly spilled on Casey Anthony during bar fight

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 07: Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony was acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011 but will serve four, one-year sentences on her conviction of lying to a law enforcement officer. She will be credited for the nearly three-years of time served and good behavior and will be released July 13. (Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — Police were called to a Florida bar after a drink was reportedly spilled on Casey Anthony during an argument over an ex.

WESH reports it happened at O’Shea’s Irish Pub Sunday.

WESH reports police said Anthony, who was acquitted of murder for her two-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, told them she got into an argument with another woman over an ex-boyfriend they’d both dated at the same time.

She then told police the other woman spilled water on her leg during the altercation.

WESH reports Anthony was told how to file a restraining order, but she did not proceed.