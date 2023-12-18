ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Police officers searching for stolen classic cars uncovered a “fully functional ‘chop shop‘” along West 31st Street in Cleveland.

Officers from Rocky River, Cleveland and Westshore Enforcement Bureau on Thursday, Dec. 14, served three separate search warrants along the street, looking for a 1966 Chevy Impala and a 1970 Pontiac GTO stolen from a Rocky River parking garage on Nov. 26, according to a news release.

There they allegedly found a “chop shop,” a place where stolen vehicles or their dismantled parts are sold illegally.

Officers found several pieces of the GTO there, including the motor, rear axle, doors, fenders, seats and other parts of the interior, along with several other cars and car parts, according to the release.

Officers were able to return the stolen Impala to its owner, which was found covered and hidden in the backyard of one of the searched locations.

The investigation was led by Rocky River detectives. Charges are now pending against those suspected in the thefts.