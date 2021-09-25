Police: Brian Laundrie search continues; report of gunshots at his home are false

Watch previously aired video above on earlier search efforts for Brian Laundrie (AP)

NORTH PORT, Florida (WJW/AP) — North Port police say they are continuing the search for Brian Laundrie and confirm the report of gunshots near his home last night are false.

In a Facebook post, police gave an update on their search efforts.

The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family says Laundrie left home without his wallet and cell phone on Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from NewsNation.

Attorney Steven Bertolino also told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin that Laundrie’s parents were worried he might hurt himself.

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest Thursday with bank card fraud, saying the 23-year-old made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 after his fiancé, Gabby Petito, went missing.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming after a search when her family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Petito and Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.