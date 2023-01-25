CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police officers from four separate agencies broke up a massive student brawl following a Tuesday night basketball game.

Cleveland Heights police officers working security for the basketball game between Cleveland Heights High School and Garfield Heights High School reported a “large fight of at least 50 students” just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot on Cleveland Heights High School’s west side.

“As more fights erupted,” officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.

One officer was struck in the face and another was punched by a suspect who got away, according to the release. Neither officer was seriously injured.

Two students were injured. One 19-year-old man was treated at the scene for a face injury. Another 19-year-old was taken by ambulance to a hospital for face and knee injuries.

No arrests have been made. Cleveland Heights police continue to investigate.

FOX 8 has reached out to both school districts for comment.