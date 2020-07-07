Police: Boy reported missing from Strongsville hotel found ‘deceased’

**The report in the video player above was delivered before police said the boy was found deceased.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Strongsville said in a Facebook post early Tuesday that an 8-year-old reported missing from a hotel was found “deceased.”

The boy, who was identified by police only as Christopher, was first reported missing around 2:45 p.m. Monday from the Holiday Inn on Royalton Road. Police said he had disabilities.

According to police, he was last seen wearing swim trunks.

“Please extend your thoughts and prayers to his family,” police said in an updated post on Facebook early Tuesday.

Police said they would release more details at a “later time.”

