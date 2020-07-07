1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer

Police: Boy reported missing from Strongsville hotel found ‘deceased’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**The report in the video player above was delivered before police said the boy was found deceased.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Strongsville said in a Facebook post early Tuesday that an 8-year-old reported missing from a hotel was found “deceased.”

The boy, who was identified by police only as Christopher, was first reported missing around 2:45 p.m. Monday from the Holiday Inn on Royalton Road. Police said he had disabilities.

(Photo courtesy: Strongsville police)
8-year-old boy missing from Holiday Inn in Strongsville

According to police, he was last seen wearing swim trunks.

“Please extend your thoughts and prayers to his family,” police said in an updated post on Facebook early Tuesday.

Police said they would release more details at a “later time.”

Click here for the latest headlines from FOX8.com.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News