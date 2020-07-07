Police: Boy reported missing from Strongsville hotel found dead in pool

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Strongsville said in a Facebook post early Tuesday that an 8-year-old boy reported missing Monday from a hotel was found “deceased.”
In a news release Tuesday morning, police said, sadly, the child — Christopher Johnson– was found in the hotel pool.
Christopher was first reported missing around 2:45 p.m. Monday from the Holiday Inn on Royalton Road. He had only been missing about 25 minutes at that time. In a Facebook post on the department’s page, police said the child had disabilities.
Strongsville police said multiple agencies responded to assist in locating the child and that all available personnel searched the facility and surrounding area. The incident remains under investigation.
“Please extend your thoughts and prayers to his family,” police said in an updated post on Facebook early Tuesday.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Illinois woman charged with battery after dispute with masks, yelling ‘white power’
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total
- Akron man shot multiple times while riding 4-wheeler
- 6-year-old Arkansas girl jumps into action saving family in UTV accident
- ‘My buddy Jeff needs a kidney’; Colorado man searches for kidney donor for himself with help from his pup