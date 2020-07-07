Police: Boy reported missing from Strongsville hotel found dead in pool

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Strongsville said in a Facebook post early Tuesday that an 8-year-old boy reported missing Monday from a hotel was found “deceased.”

In a news release Tuesday morning, police said, sadly, the child — Christopher Johnson– was found in the hotel pool.

Christopher was first reported missing around 2:45 p.m. Monday from the Holiday Inn on Royalton Road. He had only been missing about 25 minutes at that time. In a Facebook post on the department’s page, police said the child had disabilities.

Strongsville police said multiple agencies responded to assist in locating the child and that all available personnel searched the facility and surrounding area. The incident remains under investigation.

(Photo courtesy: Strongsville police)

“Please extend your thoughts and prayers to his family,” police said in an updated post on Facebook early Tuesday.

