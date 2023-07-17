[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Monday, July 17, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 4-year-old boy was shot multiple times, and the child’s 15-year-old brother was arrested, according to Cleveland police.

Officers responded just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, to the scene near the intersection of East 117th Street and Union Avenue, according to a news release.

The boy, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds, was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital.

FOX 8 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

It was one of several shootings reported in the city over the weekend in which police said 11 people were injured and two were killed:

Friday, July 14

10:56 a.m.: A 31-year-old woman was shot in the arm during a home invasion in the 8000 block of Grand Division Avenue. She was taken by EMS to a hospital.

8:18 p.m.: An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 22-year-old man was shot in the foot in the 1800 block of Willowhurst Road. Both were taken by EMS to a hospital.

8:28 p.m.: A 29-year-old man was shot in the knee and buttocks near the intersection of West 93rd Street and Detroit Avenue. He was taken to a hospital.

9:14 p.m.: An 18-year-old was shot in the head and neck in the 3200 block of West 38th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the man was in a vehicle with three other males. Three unknown male suspects fired into the vehicle, then fled. A passerby pulled the 18-year-old from the car to give him aid.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

10:34 p.m.: A 48-year-old man was shot in the arm near the intersection of East 79th Street and Kinsman Road. He was taken by EMS to a hospital.

10:57 p.m.: A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm near the intersection of East 123rd Street and Harvard Avenue. He walked in to the hospital on his own.

Saturday, July 15

3:30 a.m.: A 21-year-old man was shot in the scrotum in the 4100 block of Sackett Avenue. He was taken by EMS to a hospital. Police said the suspect is known.

9 p.m.: A 33-year-old woman was shot in the face multiple times and killed by a 34-year-old man now in police custody, police said.

Police who responded to a residence in the 3500 block of East 154th Street found the suspect being held down by a neighbor. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the suspect and the victim were visitors at the home. After “a conversation,” the suspect pulled a gun and shot the woman multiple times, police said. The suspect then tried to flee, but was caught by the neighbor.

The shooting remains under investigation.

11:20 p.m.: A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Sunday, July 16

6:14 a.m.: A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder near the intersection of East 102nd Street and Prince Avenue. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

12 p.m.: A 50-year-old man was shot in the hip in the 3400 block of Daisy Avenue. He was taken by EMS to a hospital.