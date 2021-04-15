Police release bodycam video from officer-involved shooting that left murder suspect dead

**WARNING: The video and photos in this story may be considered disturbing to some**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that left a 25-year-old murder suspect dead. The disturbing video shows the moments leading up to, during and after the deadly confrontation.

Cleveland police say they were responding to a call of a man threatening a family — a man who police say was wanted for several violent felonies, including murder.

“He’s running eastbound, he just came out of 8-1…He’s going through the backyard, he’s jumping the backyard,” one officer is heard on the bodycam video.

Innes Lee, Jr. (Courtesy: Cleveland Police)

Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland police officers chased after a man, later identified as 25-year-old Innes Lee, Jr.

Police bodycam video shows the moments officers corner him in a backyard near East 134th Street and Beachwood Avenue after he tries to climb a fence.

“Stop! stop!..do not…drop…do not reach for (expletive) bud,” yells the officer.

After a brief on camera scuffle, four gunshots are heard, then the officer yells “gun, gun, gun, gun!”

The body cam video shows one of the officers pick up a gun from the ground.

Still photos from the video, provided by Cleveland police, clearly show what appears to be a gun in the suspect’s hand.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

“The officer encountered the person, ordered him t put his hands up to get down, when the person basically turned on the officer, pulled a gun from his waistband, at which time, the officer fired his weapon,” said Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams at a press conference.

Cleveland police say they were first called to the area around 4:00 a.m. by someone saying Lee was threatening their family, but officers did not apprehend him at that time. They did arrest another person on an unrelated drug charge.

They say Innes Lee, Jr had multiple felony warrants, including aggravated robbery and aggravated menacing. He was also wanted for the September first murder of a 48-year old woman at a gas station just a few blocks away. Police say a 26-year old woman was shot in the same incident.

“Get a first aid kit…I got the gun,” said an officer on the bodycam video.

Officers administered first aid to the suspect, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Seasoned veteran, a good guy, he is shaken up a little bit right now, I mean, it’s not a good feeling to have a gun pointed at you and it’s not good to use deadly force either…it’s hard for officers,” said Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

“Our officers did what they were supposed to do, they protected themselves, they came out here to protect our community on a call from a citizen saying we are being terrorized by this person,” said Chief Williams.

The shooting will be investigated by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Coincidentally, while they were on scene, investigators searched the abandoned house of the backyard where the incident happened. Deputies arrested two people they found hiding in the garage and say they confiscated narcotics and an assault rifle.