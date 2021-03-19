Police body cam shows what happens after driver crashes car, runs across Ohio highway

(WJW) — A driver, behaving erratically, gets into a dangerous scuffle with a sheriff’s deputy on the edge of a busy Northeast Ohio interstate. Investigators say the encounter happened after the man crashed and ran across to the other side.

Ronald Simpson, 40, of Huber Heights near Dayton, is being held in the Ashland County Jail on $25,000 bond. He is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business for an incident, captured on police body cam, that could have been tragic for himself and responding officers.

“Hey bud, what’s going on?” deputy Taylor Temple is heard asking Simpson on his body-worn camera.

“I don’t know. Is there a train coming?” replies Simpson.

“No, there’s no train coming,” answered the deputy.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Temple encountered Simpson standing on an embankment along Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 187 in Ashland County. Temple was assisting Ohio state troopers, who were searching for a reckless driver.

“They had found that the car had crashed and the subject had ran across the road to the other side,” explained Lt. Donald Sims.

Deputy Temple reported that the driver appeared to be acting unusual. With the sound of traffic whizzing by, the deputy’s body cam shows the man run toward the highway.

The deputy is able to grab Simpson before he runs into traffic, but during a scuffle along the edge of I-71, Deputy Temple deploys his taser. An Ohio state trooper arrives to help subdue the driver.

“The trooper, when he responded, they also had to tase him again…obviously, the deputy did not have him in custody when the trooper arrived,” said Lt. Sims.

For the next 15 minutes, the video shows officers trying to calm down Simpson, who they say continues to grab, hit and bite them, while talking incoherently.

Paramedics arrived and took Simpson to the hospital to be treated before he was booked into the Ashland County Jail.

“When you get out there and you see, or standing next to these cars that are doing 70 miles an hour, plus, past you…you don’t really have any time to react, so these officers and male subject that was next to the road…a very dangerous situation,” said Lt. Sims.

Investigators say they are waiting on toxicology results to see whether Simpson was under the influence of any illegal substances. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.