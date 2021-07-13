Police: Boardman officer shoots bicyclist armed with knife

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An officer shot a bicyclist in an incident early Tuesday in Boardman.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on South Avenue near Mathews Road.

Police said it was a traffic stop involving a bicycle.

A Boardman officer stopped a man police said was “suspicious.”

According to police, when the officer went up to him, the suspect pulled out a knife and came toward the officer, police said.

Police said the officer commanded the suspect to drop the knife multiple times before the officer fired several shots.

The suspect was shot multiple times. Officers responding for backup were able to start treating him on the scene. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition. He has not been identified.

No officers were hurt.

The officer who fired the shots is on paid administrative leave while this is being investigated. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also involved.