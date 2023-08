CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police worked overnight to check and secure Cleveland Public Square.

According to officials, a bomb threat was called in shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. It was determined to be a hoax.

The area was temporarily blocked off by police in all directions.

Police lights could be seen on all sides of the square from a camera that offers a bird’s-eye view of the square.

Credit: Public Square Cam

The area was determined safe and reopened by 5 a.m.