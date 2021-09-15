Police: Baby rescued from hot car parked at Madison Township Walmart, mother arrested

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 5-month-old baby was rescued from a hot car parked in a Walmart Supercenter lot over the weekend, Madison Township police said.

The police department was called to the Northridge Road spot around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, following a tip that a crying child had been left in a vehicle.

Police said the child was taken out of the vehicle after being found buckled in a car seat with soiled bottoms. Despite one front window being fully down, the temperature inside the not-running vehicle was reportedly more than 80 degrees.

Walmart offered baby formula and a shopper gave responders a fresh diaper so the baby could be fed and cleaned up, police said.

Police said they were able to track down the mother inside the store and that she appeared to be on drugs or some sort of medication. She reportedly did not know how long her child had been in the car, but in looking at video footage, police determined the vehicle had been parked for at least two hours.

A family member came to collect the child, and Lake County Family Services was also advised of the incident.

The mother, who was arrested and taken to jail for child endangerment, has not yet been formally charged in the incident, police said, but an arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 28. The 33-year-old woman’s name has not yet been released. She posted bond following her arrest.