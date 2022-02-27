Police: At least 1 more person sought in Ohio imam’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say at least one more person is being sought following the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of an Ohio religious leader last year.

Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque on the northeast side of Columbus, was found dead of multiple gunshots in a van on Dec. 24. He had gone missing two days earlier.

Police said a suspect was arrested and later charged with murder after ballistics test linked a gun found in his house to the slaying.

The lead investigator says he believes at least one more person and perhaps more were involved, and the investigation is not over.

