Police asking for public’s help finding 21-year-old Ohio man reported missing

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) — Findlay police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 21-year-old man.

According to the department, Blake Evan Olney was last seen in the 300 block of N. Main St. near Brew U around 2:30 a.m. on June 28.

Blake is 5’11”, weighs 130 pounds, has medium length black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest and birthmarks on his lower back.

If you have any information, please call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

