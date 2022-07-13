Dogs stolen from fenced in area in Lorain County (Credit: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for help to find two dogs that were possibly stolen from a locked, fenced in area in Lorain County.

On June 30, police were called to 46309 Telegraph Road in Amherst Township for a theft complaint.

Panagiotis Kourzis says his two short-hair shepherds were last seen on June 29 at around 1 p.m.

Kourzis reports the lock to the fenced area was broken and the dogs were missing when he returned the next day to the off-site property to feed them, which he does several times per day.

He says he’s kept his dogs in the fenced in area for two years and has had no problem with the surrounding businesses.

The dog’s owner does not have cameras on the property.

Local animal shelters have also been advised to keep an eye out for the dogs.

Anyone with information on the dogs whereabouts, please contact Detective Lieutenant Vansant at 440 -329-3880.

