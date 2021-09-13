Police asking for help with Canton homicide investigation

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation into a homicide that happened in Canton on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers went to the 1200 block of 2nd St. S.E. and found the victim laying in the tall grass in a nearby vacant lot with an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

