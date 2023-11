CLEVELAND – Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Kvon Scott is 14 and was last seen Oct. 27 on Sackett Avenue in Cleveland. That day, he wore a gray hoodie, white t-shirt, jeans, and white Air Force sneakers.

Kvon is 5’7” and weighs roughly 106 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Daniel Zola with Cleveland police at 216-623-2755.