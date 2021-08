Medina police are searching for this woman Jane Milota missing since August 9 2021

Missing Medina woman: Jane Milota

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)- The Medina Police Department is asking for help locating a missing Medina woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Jane Milota, 53, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on August 9 in the Westfield area. She is driving a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate number HCA7418.

If you see her car or know her whereabouts please call (330) 723-5191.