CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a man who went missing after last being seen at Barley House Monday.

Caleb Marple, 39, was last seen at around 12 a.m. May 18 at Barley House, 1261, W. 6th St., in Cleveland.

He is 5’11” tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Cleveland investigators are working jointly with Westlake police to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.