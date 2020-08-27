Police arrest suspected arsonist in connection with two killed in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Boyer in Canton Tuesday.

Robert Boyer

Boyer, 31, was wanted on aggravated arson charges in connection with two people who were killed in a home in Akron in July.

Police found the bodies of Justin Walker and Melinda Pointer in a house at 1097 Brown St. on July 28.

Both had been shot multiple times and the home was set on fire.

Boyer is the fifth suspect to be named in connection with the case.

Akron police arrested Steven Hayes, 20.

Steven Hayes

He faces two counts of aggravated murder.

Police have also arrested Kianna Buckley, 42, on charges of complicity to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Kianna Buckley

Dylan Brown was arrested in West Virginia on unrelated charges.

Dylan Brown

Brown, 20, faces charges in this case of complicity to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Gia Alexis Hernandez, 37, is wanted for tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Gia Hernandez

If you have any information about this case, call the Akron Police Department at (330)375-2490.