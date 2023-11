AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police said they have a person of interest in custody in connection with a shooting.

According to police, a man was shot in the face after he refused to give another man some of his potato chips.

Police said they developed a person of interest in the case and obtained an arrest warrant.

Police have a suspect in custody but have not said how he was linked to the case.

The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.