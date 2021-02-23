Police arrest mother’s boyfriend after toddler found dead in dumpster

Stuffed animals and notes of condolences are seen attached to a fence Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, around a dumpster at a Cheyenne, Wyo., apartment complex where a 2-year-old boy was found dead. The toddler’s body was found in a dumpster several hours after he was reported missing Friday, Feb. 19. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, say the boyfriend of a woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested.

Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Kassy Orona, 25, has identified herself on Facebook as the toddler’s mother and Lamb as her boyfriend.

Athian Rivera (Courtesy: Cheyenne Police Department)

Police said Tuesday they arrested Lamb on unrelated charges soon after the boy was found Friday. A police statement said investigators have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against him.

Lamb remained jailed Tuesday and unavailable for comment. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.