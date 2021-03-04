Police arrest man wanted for kidnapping 33-year-old Richland County woman

Mansfield, Ohio (WJW) – Police have arrested a man in connection to the kidnapping of a 33-year-old Shelby woman.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, John Henry Mack Jr., 43, was arrested Thursday in Mansfield.

Mack was wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Melinda Kay Davis.

Davis, 33, was last seen on Feb. 25 on her way to a home on Cliffside Drive in Mansfield. She was reported missing to Shelby police later that day.

On Feb. 26 a warrant was issued for Mack’s arrest.

Officials say Mack was arrested early Thursday without incident. Police found him in the area of East 1st St. and South Adams St.

“The task force has been operating for over 10 years in the Mansfield area and cases like this are exactly why we will continue to work with our local and federal partners,” Sheriff Steve Sheldon said in a press release. “Law enforcement across the country worked day and night, shrinking this suspect’s world and he had nowhere else to run.”