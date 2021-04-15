Police arrest hit-and-run suspect who allegedly struck, injured Stow officer

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Stow police have arrested a man accused of injuring one of their officers in a hit and run crash.

According to police, last Friday Officer Barry Smith was deploying stop sticks to slow down a car that fled from a traffic stop.

However, the driver, later identified as Jevonte Jones, 21, of Kent, reportedly avoided the sticks, drove onto the sidewalk, and struck Officer Smith.

The officer was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General and was released the next day. Police say he is currently recovering at home.

Jones was arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He faces numerous charges including failure to comply with the order & signal of a police officer, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident resulting in injury, and obstructing official business.

Jones was taken to Stow City Jail where he was processed and then taken before Stow Municipal Court to be arraigned. The judge ordered he be held on a $500,000 10% bond. He was then transported to the Summit County Jail where he will be held pending trial.

Police say he had previous convictions for carrying a concealed weapon (firearm), probation violation, obstructing official business, drug abuse, and theft.