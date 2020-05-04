Police arrest Elyria mother after young kids found home alone

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria woman was arrested early Saturday morning, after three children who were supposed to be under her care were found with no adults present in her home.

Elyria police were called to Monica Ashby’s residence on the 1000 block of Barbara Street, after a disturbance was reported around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police noticed the front door was not completely shut and that one of the hinges was broken, reportedly from an earlier incident.

According to the police report, officers entered the premises after not receiving any replies to their repeated calls from the doorway. That’s when they discovered three children between the ages of 3 and 5 asleep in a bedroom. No one else was found in the home.

When Ashby did arrive back near the premises a little while later, police said she appeared to be intoxicated.

She was charged with three counts of child endangerment and also for disorderly conduct due to intoxication.

Ashby was transported to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

The children have been placed in a relative’s custody.