Police arrest Cleveland driver after he reportedly hit 2 cruisers, led officers on chase with 3 kids in vehicle

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating an early morning chase incident that reportedly involved multiple departments and ended with the arrest of a Cleveland man.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Macedonia police officer reportedly saw a car speeding down State Route 82. Attempting to catch up with the car, the officer put on his sirens, and the driver did pull over. The officer reportedly told the driver to turn off the vehicle, at which point the driver sped off.

The officer pursued, and on East Highland Road and Boyle Parkway the driver pulled a U-turn and hit the officer’s vehicle. The driver then sped off, and nearby departments were told to look out for the vehicle.

Around 1:15 a.m., Cuyahoga Heights police saw the suspected vehicle in a Speedway parking lot. Approaching the vehicle, the driver took off, striking yet another police cruiser. Police were eventually able to catch up and surround the car on Harvard Avenue.

The driver of the car was identified as 31-year-old James Avery Jr., who was taken into custody (on currently pending charges) by Cuyahoga Heights police and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No officers were reportedly hurt in the incident.

A male passenger, whose three children were also in Avery’s car, was also released at the scene, police said.

According to the Macedonia Police Department, Avery has been charged through the Stow Municipal Court with the following: felonious assault, failure to comply with an officer, driving under suspension and reckless operation. He reportedly had multiple warrants out for his arrest.