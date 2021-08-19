Police arrest 4 in murder of student from Cleveland at Denver Jewish school

DENVER (WJW)– Four suspects are in custody and a fifth remains on the loose in the murder of an 18-year-old from Cleveland.

Shmuel Silverberg was killed at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Denver on Tuesday. Police said they believe the suspects chased him into the school, where they shot him.

Denver police said they believe Silverberg was shot at random and it was not a bias-motivated crime. The suspects’ crime spree involved a business burglary, a carjacking and another random shooting.

Seth James Larhode, 21; Isaiah James Freeman, 18; Aden Sides, 18; and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19; are in custody facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and assault, according to our sister station KDVR. There is an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Samuel Fussell.

The suspects know each other from their time at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, a juvenile detention facility.