Police arrest 2 in Akron pharmacy robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department arrested two people wanted in an armed robbery of a pharmacy.

Police say two suspects, one of them armed, demanded drugs from the pharmacist at the CVS Pharmacy in the 500 block of E. Market St.

According to a press release, the suspects walked behind the counter and took narcotics from a safe and ran from the scene.

Police tracked the suspects to an apartment in the 1600 block of Brittain Rd.

George Robinson, Courtesy: Akron Police Department

DeJuane Griffin, Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Akron police officers arrested DeJuane Griffin, 28, and George Robinson, 32, and recovered the stolen drugs, according to a press release.

Both were booked in the Summit County Jail on robbery charges.