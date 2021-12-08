Police arrest 2 in Akron pharmacy robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department arrested two people wanted in an armed robbery of a pharmacy.
Police say two suspects, one of them armed, demanded drugs from the pharmacist at the CVS Pharmacy in the 500 block of E. Market St.
According to a press release, the suspects walked behind the counter and took narcotics from a safe and ran from the scene.
Police tracked the suspects to an apartment in the 1600 block of Brittain Rd.
Akron police officers arrested DeJuane Griffin, 28, and George Robinson, 32, and recovered the stolen drugs, according to a press release.
Both were booked in the Summit County Jail on robbery charges.