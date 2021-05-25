Police arrest 11-year-old student following false alarm bomb threat at Cuyahoga Falls school

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police have arrested an 11-year-old student following a bomb threat incident at a Cuyahoga Falls school that was determined to be a false alarm.

Officers were called to Richardson Elementary School on May 4 after a bomb was reported on the premises. Various law enforcement, including K9s, helped in making a sweep of the school but no threat was found.

Following the incident, the Cuyahoga Falls Detective Bureau continued to investigate, which lead them to a student who attended the school and an eventual arrest.

Police said the 11-year-old is also believed to be behind an earlier incident where pornographic material was shared in online classes over Zoom.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department says the child is charged with inducing a panic and for sharing harmful material with juveniles, both first degree misdemeanors.