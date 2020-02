Car vs ambulance in Harrison Avenue in Canton ( courtesy: Canton Police)

CANTON- A driver is recovering after being struck by an ambulance Wednesday morning.

Canton police say the ambulance was traveling down Harrison Avenue around 11 a.m. with a patient when it failed to stop for a red light, striking a vehicle.

The ambulance was transporting the patient for a non-emergency response. No one inside was injured.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.