Police: Alcohol reportedly a factor in single-vehicle crash in Bratenahl, with drugs, gun found

Photo courtesy Bratenahl police/Facebook

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Bratenahl that led to a hospitalization.

Bratenahl police said they arrived at the scene near an Eddy Road median to find damage to a brick pillar and a vehicle. The driver was injured, police said, and had to be taken to the hospital.

At the scene, police said the driver had tried to hide a firearm, but that was found along with narcotics.

Police also said that alcohol is considered to be a factor in the incident, and they plan to charge the driver with and OVI along with possession of a gun and illegal drugs. The driver is reportedly a convicted felon, police said.