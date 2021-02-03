Police: Akron woman kidnapped by son, search for vehicle underway

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert early Wednesday for an Akron woman believed to have been kidnapped by her son.

According to Akron police, Brenda Clegg, 70, was taken by her son around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from her West Market St. home.

Brenda Faye Clegg (Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Police believe the son, who has not been identified, was driving a 2009 red Kia Spectrum with Ohio license plate number HXY6970.

Police believe Clegg’s son is driving a red Kia Spectrum like the one in this undated photo. (Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Clegg was last seen wearing a brown suede coat and red pants, police said.

Police said Clegg is insulin dependent. It was unclear if she was in immediate need of the diabetes treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department, 911, or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at (866) 693-9171.

