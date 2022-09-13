CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – An active police situation in Canton has prompted the school district to try and divert some students who walk to school.

According to the Canton Police Department, the SWAT Team is on the scene after a suspect barricaded themselves in a location near some of the schools. The exact location was not immediately available.

Police say they notified the district, who in turn said they are working to get students who walk to Clarendon Intermediate School to avoid the area.

At this point, according to the district, McKinley High School students should already be at school.

