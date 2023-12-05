CLEVELAND (WJW) – A security concern prompted heavy police presence in downtown Cleveland Tuesday morning.

Initial calls went out around 9 a.m. with the area of concern at Lakeside Ave. and East 9th St., a busy part of the downtown area.

The location was at the Federal Building.

According to Cleveland police, officers from the Department of Homeland Security K-9 found a suspicious vehicle.

That prompted the police response.

Cleveland police bomb squad vehicles also responded to the scene.

The bomb squad gave the all-clear just before 10 a.m.