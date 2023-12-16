AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 31-year-old Akron man was handling a loaded firearm in the back of a vehicle when it went off, striking him in the leg then striking a 29-year-old woman in the driver’s seat, who was later declared dead.

Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, to the 900 block of Stadelman Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound outside a home, according to a Saturday news release.

A preliminary investigation found the woman was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with two other people, including the 31-year-old man, who was sitting in the back passenger seat.

“At some point, the male, later identified as Denzel Ayers, was handling a loaded handgun that he caused to discharge. The single shot appeared to have first grazed Ayers in the leg and then struck the victim,” reads the release.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead soon after arrival, according to the release. Her name is currently being withheld.

Ayers, who stayed at the scene after the shooting, is charged with negligent homicide and using weapons while intoxicated, according to the release. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury then booked into the Summit County jail.

His bond was set at $5,000, or 10% cash or surety, at his arraignment on Saturday morning, court records show. He’s due back in court on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The investigation is ongoing.