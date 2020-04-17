Police: 94-year-old man murdered in Cleveland home, suspect remains at large

Cleveland police are investigating after a 94-year-old man was killed in a home on Plymouth Avenue (WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a person responsible for murdering a 94-year-old man in his home.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Plymouth Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the resident’s family had been unable to reach him.

When police and EMS entered the home they found the 94-year-old down. He had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body.

Police say the victim had preexisting medical conditions and used a wheelchair.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Details regarding the suspect remain unknwon. Police have not made an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to call investigators at (216) 623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.