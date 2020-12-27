Police: 7-year-old girl hit in back by bullet fired into Cincinnati home on Christmas

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 7-year-old girl was hit by one of several bullets fired into a Cincinnati house on Christmas night, authorities said.
The gunfire occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday at a home adjacent to the border of the Clifton and Avondale neighborhoods, police said.
Officers said the child was hit in the back and was breathing when they arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.
No arrests were immediately reported. Police said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was random or the home was targeted. A white sport utility vehicle reported leaving the scene was being sought.
