Police: 7 people hurt during shooting at funeral home in Milwaukee, suspect wanted

MILWAUKEE, Wi. (WJW) — Milwaukee police are investigating after seven people were hurt during a shooting at a funeral home.

According to Chief Michael Brunson, it happened around 12:45 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home where a funeral service was taking place for a homicide victim.

BREAKING: Acting Chief Brunson says 7 people shot between 24 and 48 yrs old. All in stable condition. Seeking an unknown suspect. Asking anyone with info to call 414-935-7360 pic.twitter.com/9OGu3qqgGF — Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) September 30, 2020

The shooting victims are both male and female and between the ages of 28 and 48 years old. They are all currently in stable condition at the hospital.

“Our prayers are with the victims and their family members during this terrible time. This is an untenable situation. This brazen act that was done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city,” the chief said during a press conference.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot at Serenity Funeral Home in Milwaukee. Massive police presence. I see a limo in front of the funeral home w/windows shattered. We expect to hear details from police in 10 min. pic.twitter.com/SOPvqwX8HX — Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) September 30, 2020

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

