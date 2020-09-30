Police: 7 people hurt during shooting at funeral home in Milwaukee, suspect wanted

MILWAUKEE, Wi. (WJW) — Milwaukee police are investigating after seven people were hurt during a shooting at a funeral home.
According to Chief Michael Brunson, it happened around 12:45 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home where a funeral service was taking place for a homicide victim.
The shooting victims are both male and female and between the ages of 28 and 48 years old. They are all currently in stable condition at the hospital.
“Our prayers are with the victims and their family members during this terrible time. This is an untenable situation. This brazen act that was done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city,” the chief said during a press conference.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
