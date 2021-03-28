Police: 7 injured in early morning shooting at Cleveland nightclub

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at The Spot Night Club on Pearl Road around 3 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that shots were fired inside the club by multiple people.

Police say four men and 3 women, all in their 20s to 30s, were injured. The victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by private vehicles.

Cleveland police say detectives are continuing to investigate. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.