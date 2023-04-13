CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 61-year-old woman was shot in the chest and killed Wednesday during an argument and a fight over a possible eviction at the Shaker Hall apartment complex, according to Cleveland police.

Police responded to the shooting at the building at 12700 Shaker Blvd. The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found a verbal and physical altercation over a 66-year-old suspect’s possible eviction happened at the property manager’s office. The 61-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man attempted to intervene.

The suspect’s 24-year-old granddaughter began punching the woman. The woman then swung a knife, cutting the 66-year-old suspect and her daughter, a 47-year-old woman.

The granddaughter then started shooting toward the victims and took additional shots at the man while leaving the building.

The 61-year-old woman was fatally injured, while the 57-year-old man was not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.