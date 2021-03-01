Bond set for suspects after 6-year-old killed, dumped in Ohio River

UPDATE 2:00 PM: Middletown Police, the Preble County Sheriff and the Middletown City Schools Superintendent are holding a news conference to discuss the death of a six-year-old boy who police say was dumped in the Ohio River.

You can watch that news conference live here when it happens. The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE 1:55 PM: James Russell Hamilton and Brittany Gosney were arraigned Monday in a Middletown court Monday after police say a six-year-old boy was killed and dumped in the Ohio River.

Gosney faces charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse. Hamilton faces charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse. Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherran set bond at $1 million on the murder charge for Gosney. Hamilton received $100,000 bond on the tampering charge and an additional $5,000 for abuse of a corpse.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A six-year-old boy was killed and dumped in the Ohio River, according to Middletown Police.

Police said James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother on Sunday. But when questioned further, the mother and her boyfriend said the child was killed in Preble County a few days prior.

Court documents say the mother told police she took James to Rush Run Park in Preble County and was going to leave him there. The boy attempted to get back in the car and the mother drove off at a high rate of speed, dragging him.

The mother left the park and returned 30 to 40 minutes later where found James in the parking lot with a head injury. She told police she believed James was dead and took him back to a home on Crawford Street.

The following day, the mother drove to the Ohio River and dumped the boy’s body in the water, according to court documents.

Police say they are working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body, but the river is very high and treacherous so they are not disclosing the exact location. They also say they are working closely with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office as well as the prosecutors from Butler and Preble counties.

The mother is facing charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Her boyfriend is being charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The two are scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

There are two other children in the household and they have been removed from the home.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as new information is available.