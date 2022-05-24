CLEVELAND (WJW) — More details are coming out in a shooting that left five people injured on Cleveland’s east side Monday afternoon.

Police are now saying that the five victims were all in attendance at a memorial service at at Five Points Plaza on East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue when an unknown shooter began firing on those gathered.

The victims in this incident are as follows:

27-year-old man, shot in the back

33-year-old man, shot in the knee

36-year-old woman, shot in the backside

55-year-old woman, shot in the leg

34-year-old man, shot twice in the back

The victims reportedly either arrived at University Hospitals after being transported by EMS or a private vehicle.

Police said they do not have a person of interest at this time, nor did they offer an update on the victims’ conditions.

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to reach out to police at 216-623-5518 , or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME, the latter of which can remain anonymous. Police said a reward of up to $5,000 could be available for anyone who helps in the case.