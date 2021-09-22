Police: 4-year-old found safe after vehicle stolen in East Cleveland with child inside

EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen and recovered with a 4-year-old child inside Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the mother of the child was inside an East Cleveland gas station on Euclid Avenue when two or three juvenile males hopped inside her car and drove away. Initial reports found that a gas station employee went after the thieves and the driver of the stolen vehicle did pull over, with all suspects quickly exiting the scene.

Police were called around 3:30 p.m. and the child was found safe inside the car left in the area of Terrace and Charles Roads.

Those with any information are urged to reach out to police.