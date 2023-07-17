GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — City police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy struck by a vehicle as it was backing out of a driveway.

It happened at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, police Chief Mark Kaye told FOX 8 News.

A preliminary investigation suggests the boy’s death was accidental, Kaye said. A family member was backing out of their driveway when they fatally struck the boy, he said.

As of Monday, no charges have been filed. The case is still under investigation, Kaye said.

Police have not released any more information about the case.