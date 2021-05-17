Police: 4-year-old, 8-year-old found home alone during Ashtabula drug bust

ASTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — While executing a search warrant at a residence in Ashtabula, police said they found more than just drugs inside the home, they also found a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old all by themselves.

The Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigative Unit (APDNIU), along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), reportedly showed up at the 1400 block of Gladding Avenue as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation on Friday, May 14 when they found the children.

Law enforcement also confiscated the following suspected drugs from the home: 357 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about 10 grams of fentanyl and 15 or so grams of

crack cocaine. Police also found a handgun on the premises.

The 25-year-old mother of the children did arrive back home while the raid was taking place, a police report said, but by that time Ashtabula County Children Services was already called and on scene. The kids are reportedly staying with relatives at this time, and charges are pending against the 25-year-old woman.

Police said that the drug bust led to the arrest of 21-year-old Antonio Harris, who was booked into Ashtabula City Jail and charged Monday with aggravated trafficking of various drugs along with having weapons. Harris is reportedly still in custody after his arraignment.

Those who may have information regarding this incident or narcotics crimes in the area are asked to reach out to the Ashtabula Police Department’s tip line at 440-992-7126.