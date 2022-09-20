WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Officials have released more details about the 3-year-old who was fatally shot last week in Warrensville Heights.

After meeting with the coroner, Warrensville Heights police have confirmed Dontez Jones, of Warrensville Heights, was killed by a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted, according to a statement from the department.

Police say it happened at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The child was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

No more information is being released at this time.