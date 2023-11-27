AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police said three 15-year-olds were hurt in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded at about 3 p.m. to the intersection of South Arlington and Delos streets, according to a Monday news release from Akron Police Department.

One boy, who was shot in the leg, ran into a nearby Dollar General store. Officers found another boy at a home along Santee Avenue with “an apparent gunshot wound to the lower extremity,” reads the release.

Both boys were transported to Akron Children’s Hospital. Soon after, a third teen transported himself to the hospital with a leg injury.

All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation suggests the teens were walking along the street when an unknown suspect fired several shots from a vehicle traveling north on South Arlington Street. Officers collected more than a dozen shell casings and other evidence from the scene.

“Investigators are still working to determine the totality of the circumstances involved with the shooting, as well as hoping to identify the person or persons responsible,” wrote Akron police Capt. Michael Miller.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website