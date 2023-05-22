AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Three men were shot during a fight that escalated into gunfire Monday morning, one of whom later died.

Officers who responded just before noon Monday to the 1400 block of South Main Street found two men ages 26 and 29 in front of a home with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

They soon after found a third victim, a 25-year-old man, in the 40 block of East Emerling Avenue.

The victims were taken to hospitals with various injuries. The 29-year-old man later died, according to the release. That man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.

The other two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation indicated the three men were involved in an altercation that escalated into gunfire.

Officers recovered at least two handguns and other evidence from the scene, according to the release.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website